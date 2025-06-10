During their promo, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan took a shot at Nikki Bella's divorce from Artem Chigvintsev, which may have crossed the line.

Morgan interrupted Bella while she was making her announcement on RAW. She was furious after losing a Queen of the Ring qualifying match earlier in the night.

“You're jealous of me because I have everything that you don't,” Morgan said. “I have respect, I have a championship, and I have a man.”

Of course, Bella did not let that shot go unnoticed. She fired back at her, bringing up the love triangle brewing between Morgan and Roxanne Perez, who has been inching her way into Judgment Day and closer to Dominik Mysterio.

“I get it — you lost tonight, you're angry, I don't blame you. It's a bad night for you, right?” she responded. “Speaking of your man. I'm just trying to figure out who he belongs to — is it you, or is it Roxanne Perez? I'm confused. But you know what, Liv, if you could do me a favor, can you congratulate her for taking your title shot and your man?”

As Bella left the ring, Morgan baited her back into it. “You know what, Nikki? You can say whatever you want because I'm still a champion, and all you'll ever be is a reality show diva,” she said.

Article Continues Below
More WWE News
Silhouette of WWE Superstar Bayley, who made her return on Monday Night RAW with a new hair look.
Returning WWE star debuts shocking new hairstyle on RAWAndrew Korpan ·
Jey Uso, who lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on RAW, after winning the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025.
WWE’s Jey Uso delivers heartfelt message after title lossAndrew Korpan ·
WWE star Bron Breakker at the Royal Rumble.
Limp Bizkit singer addresses WWE’s Bron Breakker entrance music rumorsAndrew Korpan ·
WWE and AAA logos, the two companies who took part in Worlds Collide with Stephanie Vaquer and El Hijo del Vikingo.
Groundbreaking WWE Worlds Collide shatters viewership recordsAndrew Korpan ·
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who were booed while at WWE Money in the Bank on June 7, 2025.
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker hit with boos at WWE Money in the BankAndrew Korpan ·
Jake and WWE Superstar Logan Paul, who pulled off a crazy spot at Money in the Bank, after Andre August boxing match.
Jake Paul makes bold Logan Paul ‘best’ claim after insane WWE spotAndrew Korpan ·

Bella then reentered the ring, and Morgan hit her with her signature Oblivion move. Morgan taunted her again as Bella lay on the mat.

Why did WWE star Liv Morgan take a shot at Nikki Bella's divorce?

The reason for Morgan taking aim at a real-life situation like Bella's divorce was likely to garner heat from the audience. WWE is probably setting up a feud of some kind between Morgan and Bella.

Whether or not it is a singles or tag team feud remains unclear. Morgan is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, as they are in their record-setting fourth reign together.

Perhaps Nikki has to call on the help of her sister, Brie Bella, to reform the Bella Twins. When Bella first appeared on RAW, she was discussing the all-women's PLE Evolution, which will take place on July 13, 2025. It is the second iteration of the event after the first one in 2018.

Bella got divorced from Chigvintsev after over two years of marriage. They met after being paired together on Dancing with the Stars.