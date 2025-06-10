During their promo, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan took a shot at Nikki Bella's divorce from Artem Chigvintsev, which may have crossed the line.

Morgan interrupted Bella while she was making her announcement on RAW. She was furious after losing a Queen of the Ring qualifying match earlier in the night.

“You're jealous of me because I have everything that you don't,” Morgan said. “I have respect, I have a championship, and I have a man.”

Is … THIS part of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour?! 🫢#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MzXHnr6IIO — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, Bella did not let that shot go unnoticed. She fired back at her, bringing up the love triangle brewing between Morgan and Roxanne Perez, who has been inching her way into Judgment Day and closer to Dominik Mysterio.

“I get it — you lost tonight, you're angry, I don't blame you. It's a bad night for you, right?” she responded. “Speaking of your man. I'm just trying to figure out who he belongs to — is it you, or is it Roxanne Perez? I'm confused. But you know what, Liv, if you could do me a favor, can you congratulate her for taking your title shot and your man?”

As Bella left the ring, Morgan baited her back into it. “You know what, Nikki? You can say whatever you want because I'm still a champion, and all you'll ever be is a reality show diva,” she said.

Article Continues Below

Bella then reentered the ring, and Morgan hit her with her signature Oblivion move. Morgan taunted her again as Bella lay on the mat.

Why did WWE star Liv Morgan take a shot at Nikki Bella's divorce?

The reason for Morgan taking aim at a real-life situation like Bella's divorce was likely to garner heat from the audience. WWE is probably setting up a feud of some kind between Morgan and Bella.

Whether or not it is a singles or tag team feud remains unclear. Morgan is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, as they are in their record-setting fourth reign together.

Perhaps Nikki has to call on the help of her sister, Brie Bella, to reform the Bella Twins. When Bella first appeared on RAW, she was discussing the all-women's PLE Evolution, which will take place on July 13, 2025. It is the second iteration of the event after the first one in 2018.

Bella got divorced from Chigvintsev after over two years of marriage. They met after being paired together on Dancing with the Stars.