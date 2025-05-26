Her matchup against Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event came at a cost for WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, who suffered a bloody injury.

During the match, the former Women's United States Champion was busted open. It happened during a botched 619 from Vega, who kicked Green in the face. There is a chance her nose was broken. Either way, it caused Green to begin shedding blood.

She posted a picture of the aftermath of the match on X, formerly Twitter. Green captioned the post, “I HATE [SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT].”

Will WWE star Chelsea Green's bloody injury keep her out of action?

Luckily, Green was able to finish her match against Vega despite the injury. Their match only lasted just over five minutes, and Green was pinned by Vega.

Their matchup was a rematch from their bout nearly a month prior. Green was the reining Women's United States Champion going into the match on Friday Night SmackDown. However, she lost the title to Vega, who won her first singles championship. She previously won the Women's Tag Team Championship once with Carmella. Vega is also a former Queen of the Ring winner.

Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion at the December 2024 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. She beat Michin in the finals of a tournament to crown the first champion of the new belt.

Her reign lasted over 130 days. During that span, Green had successful title defenses against Michin and Sol Ruca. Green also participated in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble as champion. She lasted over 26 minutes before being eliminated by Piper Niven.

Her return

Since returning to WWE in 2023, Green has become one of the top Superstars on SmackDown. She returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble, getting eliminated from the women's battle royal in five seconds.

From there, Green adapted a “Karen” gimmick, frequently filing complaints to the general managers of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

Shortly after her return, Green began teaming with Sonya Deville. They won the Women's Tag Tea Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

However, Deville suffered an injury less than a month into their reign. She was then replaced by Niven, who would successfully hold the titles with Green for 126 days. Green's individual Tag Team Championship reign lasted 154 days between her two partners.

The loss didn't keep her down for long, as Green would later win the Women's United States Championship. She still seems hellbent on regaining the championship. We will have to wait and see if she succeeds in her quest.