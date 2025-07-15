Even though she lost to a returning Nikki Bella on Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green poked fun at the Hall of Famer.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, the morning after her latest loss. She posted a picture of her looking toward Bella with the caption, “You can look, but you can't touch [red heart emoji].”

Of course, “You can look, but you can't touch,” is the opening line of Bella's entrance theme. During the battle royal at Evolution, several of the Superstars mimicked Bella's iconic spin she does during her entrance.

During the July 14, 2025, edition of RAW, Green faced Bella in a singles match. It was Bella's first televised singles bout in nearly seven years. Bella last competed in a singles match at the first Evolution PLE in October 2018, losing to Ronda Rousey in the main event.

Chelsea Green and Nikki Bella's feud after WWE return

Green and Bella carried on their feud sparked at Evolution during the battle royal. They had a singles match the following night on RAW, which Bella won.

However, Green's “Secret Hervice” members Piper Niven and Alba Fyre attacked Bella following the bout. Stephanie Vaquer, who won the battle royal one night earlier, made the save, helping Bella fend off the heels.

Bella appears back for another full-time run as a wrestler. She has not been a consistent member of the roster in years, but this may be her last hurah.

Green, meanwhile, is one of WWE's top heel talents. She is coming off becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She would hold the belt for 132 days before losing it to Zelina Vega.

Since her return to the company, Green has remained one of their top stars. She was released from the company in 2021 and would go on to have runs in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling before going back to WWE.

In 2023, Green won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville. However, Deville would get injured in August, and Niven would step in as Green's tag team partner. They would go on to hold the belts for 126 days (Green's total reign lasted 154 days).