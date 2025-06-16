Sometimes, it takes several opportunities to make it in professional wrestling, as former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green knows after competing on Tough Enough.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, Green celebrated the 10th anniversary of her failed tryout for WWE's Tough Enough reality series. She posted several pictures of herself at the Performance Center as well as a screenshot of a message she posted on Facebook.

“Wow, it has been a VERY long 7 days… I will finally be on my way home from Orlando tomorrow,” her post from June 15, 2015, began. “I didn't end up making the final cast of Tough Enough. But I've got plenty of amazing opportunities coming up that I can't wait to share!!

“Good luck to the 6 girls that did make the finals. I'm proud of all of them[.] and I will definitely be voting 😉 …and if you decide you aren't Tough Enough, don't worry, I'll step in for ya!” she continued.

The waiting game would pay off for Green. She would eventually be signed by WWE, joining the company in 2018 before her release in 2021. She would later return to WWE in 2023, and she has become a big part of the women's division.

Since joining WWE after her Tough Enough elimination, Chelsea Green has received several high-profile opportunities. She won a tournament to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion, and she recently interviewed Ana de Armas for Ballerina, the new John Wick spin-off movie.

Her return occurred at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Green was eliminated within seconds of joining the battle royal by Rhea Ripley. This kickstarted a “Karen” gimmick that she has perfected, and she is frequently arguing with WWE officials.

To win the Women's United States Championship tournament, Green had to go through several big names on the roster. She defeated Bianca Belair, Blair Davenport, and Bayley on her way to the finals. In the finals, she defeated Michin.

Green would continue to feud with Michin after winning the title. She had several successful title defenses against her before their feud ended.

Her reign would last 132 days before dropping the title. Green eventually lost it to Zelina Vega during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in April 2025.

A rematch was held the following month at Saturday Night's Main Event. While Green put up a good fight, she lost, and her nose was injured as well.