When news broke that Nikki Bella, real name Nikki Garcia, was returning to WWE for a major match at Evolution 2, it got fans hyped.

Soon, the “Fearless” former Divas Champion would be in the ring once more, wrestling a top star like Liv Morgan no less, and the WWE Hall of Famer would earn her flowers at a show designed to highlight the strides women have taken within the promotion and the sport as a whole since she hung up the baseball cap.

While Bella's match was ultimately scrapped from the show, as Morgan is out of action for the foreseeable future, her return to the ring won't be solely for a spot in the Evolution 2 Battle Royal, as in an interview with Busted Open Radio, she let it slip that this isn't a one-off return but instead a full-on comeback.

“I'm so excited for Evolution. It brings me back to the first one. It was such a different energy being backstage and being all women, and the whole show being about women. It's unexplainable. I'm so fired up for this weekend. Everyone is going to crush it and everything is coming together so great,” Bella noted via Fightful.

“Everyone who is going to be there is in for such a treat. I'm so excited to be part of the battle royal. I want that big moment. To have such a big moment, I really want to win because it's the perfect way to start a big comeback. A comeback that is not just here for a month or two, it's here for a while. Sometimes things work in funny ways, and the Liv story, maybe that would have been it. Now, the battle royal opens up to a whole new beginning of things.”

Whoa, months of Bella back in WWE? Does this mean Brie could follow close behind, allowing the tag team a chance to finally hold Tag Team gold in a promotion that didn't offer it during their main run? While only time will tell, the future certainly holds far more intrigue than some fans might have initially assumed when her return was announced.