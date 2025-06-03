Having a match against the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW left WWE's CM Punk a “boot print” on his face.

He posted a picture of the aftermath of his match against Styles and El Grande Americano on his Instagram Stories. He also sent a message to the Styles promising to “make room” for him down the line.

“I've got a lot on my plate right now[,] but I'll always make room for you,” Punk said to Styles. “Thank you for the boot print on my nose. Let's not wait 21 years for the next time. You're a legend.”

Punk and Styles hadn't faced in a match in over two decades. Their last encounter occurred in Ring of Honor, with Styles going over Punk.

Now, they faced in a triple threat match with Americano. The winner would advance to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Against all odds, Americano stole the victory, pinning Styles.

What is WWE Superstar CM Punk up to?

After missing out on Money in the Bank, Punk appears to still be in a feud with Seth Rollins ‘new faction. During the triple threat match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed — the other two members of Rollins' group — interfered and cost Punk the win.

Afterward, Punk brawled with Breakker, Reed, and Rollins alongside Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. However, the heel group stood tall as RAW came to a close.

Punk and Rollins have been feuding since the former returned to WWE in November 2023. They had their first match during the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. At WrestleMania 41, Punk and Rollins faced in a triple threat match that also included Roman Reigns.

Rollins came out on top in the triple threat match. Paul Heyman, who previously had ties with both Punk and Reigns, betrayed them both to align himself with Rollins. Now, the “Visionary” leads a new group that also includes young stars like Breakker and Reed.

Since coming back to WWE, Punk has been sniffing around the main event scene. However, he will have to wait longer if he hopes to climb the mountaintop and win a world championship.

His last match saw him tag team with Zayn. They faced Rollins and Breakker in a losing effort, thanks to a returning Reed, who joined the heel stable.