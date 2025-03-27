If one thing is for sure, WWE Superstar CM Punk has no shame, especially when it comes to his music taste. CM Punk recently told Sheamus how he listens to “Pink Pony Club” singer Chappell Roan.

During the latest episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts series (around the 21:40 mark), Sheamus had Punk on. He asked Punk for the “most embarrassing” song on his playlist. Punk, ever the contrarian, revealed he doesn't have songs he is ashamed of listening to.

“I don't have embarrassing songs on my playlist,” he fired back. “I have songs that people would maybe think are embarrassing, but to me, you like what you like.”

He then named Doechii and Roan as two artists he enjoys. “I think Chappell Roan is the one that people would be like, ‘CM Punk doesn't listen to Chappell Roan,'” he said.

However, he unabashedly listens to Roan's music. Punk praised the young singer as the Chicago, Illinois, product called Roan his “Midwest Queen” (she is from Missouri).

Who is Chappell Roan?

Punk's “Midwest Queen” Chappell Roan is a rising star in the music scene. She has been making music for over a decade, but she recently crossed over into the mainstream.

Her biggest hit, “Pink Pony Club,” was released in April 2020. It has become her signature hit, and she still plays it in concert to this day. The song was later featured on her debut album.

Early in her career, Roan got to open for big-name artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Ben Platt, Vance Joy, and Fletcher. She has since headlined two concert tours.

She finally released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, on September 22, 2023. It was preceded by seven singles, “Naked in Manhattan,” “My Kink is Karma,” “Femininomenon,” “Casual,” “Kaleidoscope,” “Red Wine Supernova,” and “Hot to Go!”

The album earned critical acclaim, and it was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year at the Grammys. Previously, Roan released an EP, School Nights, in 2017. On March 13, 2025, Roan released a new single, “The Giver,” which saw her dip her toe into country music.

CM Punk's WWE WrestleMania 41 plans

Heading into WrestleMania 41, Punk has a marquee feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. They are set for a triple threat match that does not involve championship gold.

Since returning to WWE in November 2023, Punk has had acclaimed feuds with Drew McIntyre and Rollins. Punk and McIntyre had a trilogy of matches in 2024 that culminated in a Hell in a Cell bout at Bad Blood.

He has competed in two Royal Rumbles and a WarGames match as well since his return. Sooner or later, he will likely be vying for championship gold as well.

Throughout his career, Punk has won five WWE world championships. He held the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. He has also won the Money in the Bank ladder match twice (2008 and 2009) and the Intercontinental Championship once.