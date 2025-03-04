During the shocking heel turn of WWE's John Cena, rapper Travis Scott got physical with Cody Rhodes as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson watched at Elimination Chamber, resulting in an injury for the top champion.

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhodes is legitimately injured as a result of the segment. “Cody got hurt,” Meltzer said. “I'm pretty sure it was Travis Scott that did it.”

Rhodes reportedly suffered a black eye and a busted eardrum. While these injuries should not keep the Undisputed WWE Champion on the shelf for long, the black eye will leave a physical mark on Rhodes.

The injuries occurred when Scott hit Rhodes in the face. Cena held him down, and Scott delivered a devastating hit. Hopefully, he recovers soon.

At Elimination Chamber, Rhodes was confronted by The Rock. The “Final Boss” wanted an answer regarding his offer involving Rhodes' “soul.”

He was turned down emphatically. Rhodes said, “Hey Rock, go f**k yourself!” in response to his confrontation. While Cena, who just won the Elimination Chamber match, embraced him, The Rock gave a signal to the 16-time world champion.

For the first time in decades, Cena turned heel. He began beating down the Undisputed WWE Champion with the help of Travis Scott. The Rock also got involved, whipping Rhodes with one of his weight belts.

Will Cody Rhodes' injury keep him out of WWE for long?

Luckily, Rhodes should not miss much time with his injuries. He previously announced his upcoming schedule for March, and he is slated to appear on nearly every episode of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown throughout the month.

He did miss the March 3, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, though. Expect him back when SmackDown goes to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 7. The injuries should not keep him on the shelf beyond that.

WrestleMania 41 is weeks away, and WWE needs Rhodes to build to his matchup with Cena. It is one of the biggest dream matches available in the company, and the heel turn from Cena will add a different dynamic to it.

In 2024, Rhodes had an acclaimed feud with Roman Reigns and The Rock leading into WrestleMania 40. It was a wild road to WrestleMania, and fans can expect the same this year.

The Rock and Rhodes began feuding after the former tried to take the latter's spot at WrestleMania 40. The Rock wanted to face his cousin, Reigns, at WrestleMania 40 despite Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble.

After initially giving his match to The Rock, Rhodes rebelled, resulting in the “Final Boss” character being created. Rhodes teamed with his former rival Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Reigns during the first night of WrestleMania 40.

The following night, Rhodes faced Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite interference from Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock, Rhodes overcame the odds to defeat Reigns.

Since then, he has held the Undisputed WWE Championship. He has successfully defended it against the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sikoa, and Logan Paul.