When thousands upon thousands of fans watched on in awe as John Cena sold his soul to The Rock in a shocking heel turn on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, WWE fans immediately tuned into the post-show press conference to see what Paul “Triple H” Levesque would have to say on the matter.

Would Levesque act as surprised as everyone else? Would he peel back the curtains and talk turkey? Or would it fall somewhere between kayfabe and reality?

Well, in actuality, it was a little bit of everything, and fans will be talking about it for months to come.

“I'm a really big proponent of collaboration. I want all the ideas, I want us to look at all of them and have conversations around what is the best thing, and out of those things, how can we tear those up and go in a completely different direction. At some point in time, little germs of ideas come in like ‘what if', and it just grows. I'm fortunate to have some of the best minds to work with,” Levesque told reporters via WrestleTalk.

“Dwayne has always been an epic storyteller and do something different, and how can we make this something no-one has ever seen before. It's really easy to go ‘lets do this angle I saw once'. To do something that nobody will see coming, that's hard, and it starts with a bunch of people coming up with great ideas, and lead people in one direction and pull people in another direction.

“People are pretty savvy, so their tuned in and sense things coming. It's why we get so upset when we see spoilers and things leak, when you do get the right ones that are out there, it drives you nuts. The one thing I loved about tonight is that it was nowhere, because nobody knew. When I say nobody knew, nobody. Right before the finish of the Chamber I said to the truck ‘everybody lay out, I have all traffic on what's next'. It was a very tight circle of people.”

While John Cena was a popular pick to win the WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, having him turn heel after the match was won? Standing in the ring with The Rock and Rhodes? Laying out Rhodes with his father's watch and his title belt? Goodness, this was one heck of a PLE and is already being called one of the most consequential heel turns of all time. While only time will tell if WWE will stick the landing, it's safe to say Levesque deserves his flowers for one heck of an effort.