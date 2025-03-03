Following his appearance at Elimination Chamber, Travis Scott could wrestle in WWE after getting physical with Cody Rhodes.

He was present for Elimination Chamber, accompanying Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the ring. Scott was in the ring for John Cena's heel turn, and he also got involved in the beatdown.

Now, it sounds like Scott could be gearing up for an in-ring debut. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports Scott has been professional wrestling training. The Rock also added that Scott wrestling could be a possibility down the line.

It is unclear who he would feud with. Rhodes getting his receipt for Scott's slap would make sense. But it is also unlikely WWE would throw Scott in the ring with Rhodes in his first match.

He would not be the only rapper to step into the ring. Bad Bunny has had acclaimed matches against the likes of Damian Priest in his career. Perhaps Travis Scott will become the next great celebrity WWE wrestler.

Logan Paul, while not a rapper, is one of the most popular celebrity wrestlers WWE has brought in. He has become a full-time member of the Monday Night RAW on Netflix brand.

He also competed at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Paul was in the Men's Elimination Chamber match against John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. However, he did not win.

Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber

After the Men's Elimination Chamber match, which Cena won, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes went to the ring to congratulate his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

The celebration did not last long, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Travis Scott interrupted them. The Rock wanted to know if Rhodes would sell his “soul” to him.

Rhodes turned him down. He emphatically rejected The Rock before embracing Cena again. While they were hugging, The Rock signaled to Cena, who then attacked Rhodes.

This resulted in Rhodes being beaten down by Cena. He was hit with the Rolex watch that his father, Dusty Rhodes, previously wore.

Scott also joined the fight. He hit Rhodes with a legitimate punch in the face. He then stood with The Rock and Cena as the show went off the air.

It is unknown when Scott will reappear in WWE. Previously, he was at the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. He entered the arena with Jey Uso before his match against Drew McIntyre.

Perhaps Scott is going to play a part in the Road to WrestleMania 41. He aligned with The Rock and Cena, who will undoubtedly be involved with Rhodes heading into the “Showcase of the Immortals.”