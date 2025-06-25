While he has been a babyface since his 2022 return, former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes may eventually undergo a heel turn.

Speaking to Kay Adams at the 2025 Fanatics Fest, Rhodes revealed he will be a face for at least another year. He seems open to it once he's “changed.”

“I think you have a good solid year [as a babyface], maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense,” Rhodes explained.

But, for now, Rhodes will remain a babyface for the foreseeable future. He will probably have another reign with the Undisputed WWE Championship before turning heel.

Will Cody Rhodes turn heel in WWE?

It is unknown when Rhodes will turn heel. Rhodes has been a face since his return to WWE in 2022. He remains one of their most popular babyfaces,

So, it is surprising Rhodes is even open to the idea. He previously played heel characters in his first WWE stint and in AEW. However, he has yet to do so since his reinvention.

Currently, he is in the finals of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament. If he beats Randy Orton at Night of Champions, he will earn a championship match opportunity at SummerSlam.

More than likely, Rhodes will choose to face Cena. He lost the WWE Championship to Cena at WrestleMania 41. It was a monumental win for Cena, who broke the record for the most recognized world championships in WWE history.

The loss ended Rhodes' 378-day reign as WWE Champion. Rhodes won his first world championship at WrestleMania 40, ending Roman Reigns' 1,316-day run as champion. During his reign, Rhodes successfully defended his title against AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes has won two Royal Rumbles (in 2023 and 2024) since his return. WWE has continued to position him as the face of the company. A heel turn will be shocking if and when it ever happens.