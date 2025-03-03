Among the celebrities at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE was acclaimed rapper Drake. He has seemingly become a fan after the show.

Drake posted a set of images from his experience at Elimination Chamber. His caption read, “I'm sold[, Lil Yachty],” referencing Yachty's WWE fandom. Yachty responded to Drake's WWE post. He commented, “Nothing better than the [WWE].”

The first photo is of Logan Paul while he was in his Elimination Chamber pod before entering the match. He wrote “OVO,” Drake's label, with a permanent marker. The flattery possibly played a role in his enjoyment of the show.

He also posted pictures of various fans and WWE crew members during the show as they reacted to the action. The last photo is of a special bottle of Prime, likely gifted to him by Paul.

Clearly, the two can bond over their WWE fandom. Drake had the best seat in the house, sitting in the front row behind the announcer's table.

Who won at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber?

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE opened with the Women's Chamber match. Before it could get started, Jade Cargill returned from injury, attacking Naomi as Bianca Belair watched on.

Despite the early distraction, Belair was able to win the match. She last eliminated Morgan to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

She will face either Rhea Ripely or Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship. They will face on the March 3, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

The next matchup was a tag team bout. Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton teamed with Toronto legend Trish Stratus. They defeated the team of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Two Canada natives, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, had an “unsanctioned” match. It was a brutal affair, and Randy Orton made his return from injury after it ended. He attacked Owens, who put him on the shelf for months.

The final match of the night was the Men's Elimination Chamber. John Cena beat CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest.

However, what happened after the match had people talking. For the first time in decades, Cena turned heel after aligning with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

After the Chamber natch, Cena was approached by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The WrestleMania 41 opponents embraced before The Rock came out.

Rhodes declined The Rock's offer to sell his “soul” to the “Final Boss.” The Rock, however, had a Plan B. He signaled to Cena, who viciously attacked Rhodes.

Travis Scott, who walked to the ring with The Rock, got in on the action as well. He delivered a brutal punch to Rhodes during the beatdown.