One of the highlights of WrestleMania 40 was WWE star Drew McIntyre‘s mid-match post on X, formerly Twitter, while he was facing Seth Rollins. This year, he recreated it at WrestleMania 41 during his match against Damian Priest.

While he was competing in his Sin City Street Fight against Priest, McIntyre was handed a phone by someone in the crowd. He took a selfie with Priest before handing the phone back. The picture had the caption, “Still bored at work lol.”

Still bored at work lol pic.twitter.com/1f0CB1zTqg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the picture, McIntyre is posing while throwing up a peace sign. Priest, meanwhile, is still recovering from McIntyre's latest attack.

At least this time around, he didn't have to follow it up after losing. McIntyre defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 40, but Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him following the match. Priest then won his first World Heavyweight Championship as a result. After his initial post, McIntyre simply said, “F**k,” in a follow-up.

McIntyre is doing some of the best work of his career. His character is chronically online, and he keeps up with current trends. The mid-match post was a clever follow-up to one of 2024's most memorable WWE moments.

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Drew McIntyre faced Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. They were the second match of the second night of the event, going on after Iyo Sky successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Some may consider facing Priest a step down for McIntyre. He is one of WWE's biggest heels, and he still made Priest look strong in defeat.

With the win, McIntyre may move onto a bigger feud. There were several title changes at WrestleMania 41 — maybe McIntyre will lock horns with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso or Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

Throughout his career, McIntyre is a three-time world champion. He was WWE Champion when the COVID-19 pandemic began, meaning he carried the company during a difficult time.

He also laid the groundwork for Superstars leaving WWE and returning after rebuilding themselves. McIntyre was released from WWE in 2014. He worked in TNA and other promotions before returning in 2017.

Since then, McIntyre has solidified himself as one of their top stars. He came back better than he left, and others like Cody Rhodes have followed in his footsteps.