Just like that, the first night of WWE WrestleMania 41 is done, and Night 2 will hope to follow up with another banger night as John Cena tries to dethrone Cody Rhodes.

The other marque matches include the triple threat match between Women's World Champion Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. Randy Orton has an open challenge, and AJ Styles could be facing Logan Paul in his last WrestleMania match.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card and predictions

Below is the full WWE WrestleMania 41 match card. Note: The official order has not been unveiled, though Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins will close the show. Predicted winners are bolded.

Women's World Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Bálor vs. Penta

vs. Finn Bálor vs. Penta AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

San City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria and TBA

vs. Lyra Valkyria and TBA Randy Orton vs. TBA

vs. TBA Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Will John Cena win his 17th world championship?

The match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The biggest question heading into WrestleMania 41 is whether or not John Cena finishes his story and wins the Undisputed WWE Championship. If he was a babyface, I think the answer would be no. WWE loves a good story about a babyface chasing the title, hence current champion Cody Rhodes' near-two-year story leading into WrestleMania 40.

Now that Cena is a heel, he has to win the championship. It is unlikely he will remain a heel throughout his entire retirement tour, so the sooner he wins, the better.

He will not be alone, though. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Travis Scott will likely involve themselves in the match, and maybe Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman will as well.

Rhodes will probably have some friends in his corner. Perhaps the newly-minted World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will assist Rhodes. Maybe Roman Reigns, fresh off his latest WrestleMania loss, will come out and set up his highly anticipated match against The Rock. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin may even deliver one last Stunner to The Rock.

It will not be enough, though, and Cena will walk out of WrestleMania 41 as champion. Rhodes has done his part carrying the company for the last year as champion, but WWE is always better with one heel world champion.

Cena will win dirty, but he's not here to make friends. He will make good on his promise by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and walking out of the company.

Final prediction: John Cena wins the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Will Bianca Belair remain “undefeated” at WrestleMania?



The match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship

Technically, Bianca Belair is 4-1 at WrestleMania if you include her participation in the WrestleMania 34 Women's Battle Royal. However, WWE has chosen to overlook that in favor of emphasizing her last four wins at the annual event. Belair has been on a winning streak since joining the main roster.

If she was in a singles match, it would be easier to make a call on her bout. However, having Rhea Ripley as the second woman vying for Iyo Sky's Women's World Champion makes it harder to predict.

After her WrestleMania 39 win, I could sense WWE continuing to build Belair's win streak up, making it something for a young Superstar to eventually topple. However, it's a toss-up now.

I could see Sky sneaking away with the win, similar to what Seth Rollins did the night before against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. She has been underestimated during the build to the match even though she's champion. She could make Ripley and Belair pay for that.

So, in a surprising finish, Sky will beat Ripley and Belair. Ripley and Belair will probably be taking each other out before Sky sneakily walks out with the championship, cementing her as one of WWE's top babyfaces.

Final prediction: Iyo Sky retains the Women's World Championship.

A title change

The match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Bálor vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Championship match is the likeliest place for a title change at WrestleMania 41 Night 2. Bron Breakker is a dominant champion, but a fatal four-way match means he has a 25% chance of winning. He doesn't even have to be the one pinned to lose the belt, which is the key.

Breakker will have a dominant showing, no doubt, but the conniving heel Dominik Mysterio will shock the world by winning the match. He will probably do the bare minimum, likely throwing Breakker out of the ring after he hits a spear on Finn Bálor and pins his Judgment Day stablemate before officially kicking him out of the group.

Sure, having a newly signed star like Penta win would be a nice surprise, but Mysterio is due for main roster gold. He has to win to continue to cement himself as one of WWE's top heels.

Final prediction: Dominik Mysterio wins the Intercontinental Championship.

Is this AJ Styles' last WrestleMania match?

The match: AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Despite having two big names, AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul has had a lackluster build. In fact, WWE has been setting up a feud between Styles and Karrion Kross better than his one with Paul.

That said, they are still two of the most talented Superstars in the company. Styles and Paul will show out in this non-title matchup.

Paul has not won a singles match at WrestleMania, but expect that to change in 2025. Styles could be competing at his last WrestleMania and expect this to launch him into a program with Kross.

It may not be a clean win per se, but Paul will have his arm raised by the end of the night.

Final prediction: Logan Paul defeats AJ Styles.

Who will answer Randy Orton's open challenge?

The match: Randy Orton vs. TBA

Kevin Owens' injury came at the worst time for Randy Orton. WWE was building up their feud, and we were probably going to see the return of the vaunted punt kick from Orton at WrestleMania 41.

Now, he has an open challenge issued for the second night of the PLE. Could someone like Friday Night SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis or a rising star like the André the Giant Battle Royal winner Carmelo Hayes answer it?

Or will it be a returning star like Rusev (aka Miro in AEW) or Aleister Black? Any of the options would make sense, but I'd wager the most likely options are Aldis and Rusev.

WWE has to select someone who can take a pin, even if it's their return match. For as hot as Orton is at the moment, I don't see WWE letting him take a loss. So, having Aldis or Hayes face him would be the best bet.

Either way, Orton will win his match. He will likely be going after championship gold as soon as Backlash in May, which takes place in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. He is not going to lose after being placed on the poster of the next PLE.

Final prediction: Randy Orton defeats his mystery opponent, Nick Aldis.

Drew McIntyre's rise to the top

The match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight

Like it or not, Damian Priest is one of WWE's most protected Superstars. He now faces Drew McIntyre, who has been similarly protected throughout his career.

A Sin City Street Fight stipulation adds to the brutality of this feud. Priest will probably kick out of several Claymores, but McIntyre will ultimately prevail.

Now that there will be new world champions after WrestleMania 41, McIntyre has a fresh slate of people to challenge, so he needs a win against Priest to continue his ascension.

Plus, a street fight stipulation protects Priest in a loss. He will be fine going forward, and a loss to McIntyre should only help him, not hurt his stock.

Final prediction: Drew McIntyre defeats Damian Priest.

Who is Lyra Valkyria's mystery partner after Bayley was pulled from WrestleMania 41?

The match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria and TBA

It's hard not to feel bad for Bayley, who is a year removed from her WrestleMania 40 victory over Iyo Sky to win the Women's Championship. She was pulled from WrestleMania 41's card after a backstage attack.

Now, Lyra Valkyria needs a new tag team partner to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Frankly, the answer to who will team with Valkyria seems easy. It will be Becky Lynch, who has slowly started to make public appearances with the company again. She was seen with her husband, Rollins, at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, April 18, 2025.

She also posted a video of her backstage reaction to her husband's match. Lynch is coming back, and she will help Valkyria challenge the Judgment Day members.

It would make sense, given that Lynch's last match before her hiatus was against Morgan. But will they win? Lynch's post of her at WrestleMania 41 suggests she could be a heel, as she celebrated her husband's heel turn and alignment with Paul Heyman.

Perhaps Lynch will come back initially as a babyface before turning on Valkyria towards the end of the match, setting them up for a feud over the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

It would be surprising, yes, but Lynch has a history of coming back and turning heel. She did that at SummerSlam in 2021, setting her up for her long feud against Belair before eventually reverting to a babyface role.

So, Morgan and Rodriguez will skate by once again, even if it is due to Lynch.

Final prediction: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez retain the Women's Tag Team Championship.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 starts at 7 pm EST on Sunday, April 20, 2025.