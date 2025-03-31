On the March 28, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre had a backstage brawl with Damian Priest that led to an eye injury. He did not hesitate to make a reference to his rival, CM Punk, after it.

As Punk walked to the ring, he stopped to see McIntyre, who had been put through a car's windshield. As McIntyre writhed in pain, Punk just smirked before continuing his walk to the ring.

Following the episode, McIntyre revealed they used “real glass” for the spot. In turn, some glass got in his eye. Of course, this is a reference to Punk's feud with Jack Perry in AEW.

PWInsider initially reported that McIntyre really did get glass in his eye. However, they later clarified that he had “something cleared from his eye,” but it was not glass.

Backstage, McIntyre wore an eyepatch and told others that he had glass removed from his eye. Perhaps he was attempting to keep kayfabe alive in this moment.

As a result of the angle, McIntyre was not seen at WWE's house show in Austria. However, PWInsider notes he was not initially slated to be there. Hopefully, he is okay following something getting into his eye.

Back when he was still in EW, Punk had a disagreement with Perry over the use of “real glass” during a match. Punk was against it, and Perry went against what he said. During Perry's match, he delivered his spot and said, “It's real glass, cry me a river,” to the camera. Now, McIntyre has referenced that after the spot with Priest.

How will Drew McIntyre's injury affect his WWE WrestleMania 41 status?

Luckily, it does not appear McIntyre should miss WrestleMania 41 after the eye injury. Even though he is wearing an eyepatch, he does not appear to be hurt.

So, he should still be good for his match against Priest. The two have been feuding since the Royal Rumble, during which “Scottish Warrior” was eliminated by Priest.

At Elimination Chamber, both Superstars participated in the namesake bout. McIntyre was the first person eliminated in the match after Priest rolled him up for a pin. He then attacked Priest after his elimination, helping Logan Paul eliminate the former Judgment Day member.

Now, the two seem destined for a clash at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. While it seems like a step down for someone like McIntyre, the match could do wonders for Priest.

Over the last year, Priest has become a bonafide main event star in WWE. It began when he won the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

After holding it for several months, Priest eventually cashed in his contract on McIntyre, who had won the World Heavyweight Championship five minutes earlier. McIntyre taunted Punk after beating Seth Rollins for the title at WrestleMania 40. An irate Punk then attacked McIntyre, setting Priest up for the cash-in.

McIntyre would get a rematch at Clash at the Castle: Scotland in June 2024. Punk once again cost McIntyre the title, helping Priest retain. The match furthered the feud between McIntyre and Punk.