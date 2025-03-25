Currently, two members of Damage CTRL, WWE's Asuka and Kairi Sane, are out with injuries. However, they recently got together with a newly signed NXT star, Giulia.

The three posed for a picture that was posted on X, formerly Twitter. Sane posted it on her X account with a peace sign and sparkles emojis.

Asuka and Sane were without their signature face paint since they were not in the ring. The same goes for Giulia, who recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Stephanie Vaquer.

Fans in the comments seemingly want Giulia to join Damage CTRL. One fan said, “Now that would be a great faction,” and another theorized, “What if Bayley returns to Damage CTRL and Giulia as the new member of the stable?”

For now, the trio are not together in a WWE stable. Asuka and Sane are known as the vaunted Kabuki Warriors tag team, and maybe they will align with Giulia down the road.

WWE's Asuka and Kairi Sane's injuries

Asuka and Sane have been out of WWE for a while treating their injuries. Asuka last wrestled in May 2024 when she and Sane lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

They had held the titles for 99 days at that point. Asuka then revealed she had a knee injury and underwent surgery. She has not been seen since.

Sane, on the other hand, has been out since January 2025. Her last notable match was at the 2024 Crown Jewel PLE when she teamed with Iyo Sky in a tag team bout for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They did not win.

As a result of the injuries, Damage CTRL only has two active members on the WWE roster. Dakota Kai and Sky are the only active members of the stable.

It is unknown when the injured stars will be back, though it does not appear it will be before WrestleMania 41. Sky, who recently won the Women's World Championship, is set for a triple threat match against Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Meanwhile, Kai is coming off a feud with Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She made it to the final round of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion.

How did Damage CTRL start?

Since its inception in 2022, Damage CTRL has undergone various changes. Originally, a returning Bayley, who was coming back from an injury, introduced the group with Kai (who was recently released and brought back to WWE) and Sky (who was previously in NXT).

Over time, Asuka and Sane were introduced to the group. Bayley was eventually kicked out, leading to her WrestleMania 40 feud with Sky for the Women's Championship.

Damage CTRL members have also won the Women's Tag Team Championship three times. Kai and Sky won them twice, while Asuka and Sane won it once.