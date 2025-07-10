If you don't see WWE Champion John Cena much before his SummerSlam match against former champ Cody Rhodes, blame his next movie project.

NJ.com reports Cena is currently in Montclair, New Jersey, filming his next movie, Little Brother, with Eric André. The movie is for Netflix, and Cena plays a real estate agent, and André plays his little brother.

As Wrestle Ops points out on X, formerly Twitter, Cena is only scheduled to make one more WWE appearance in July. His next scheduled match is against Rhodes at SummerSlam in what will be a rematch of their WrestleMania 41 bout.

Will John Cena's new movie impact his WWE farewell tour?

If Cena only appears once in WWE in July, he will only have one chance to build up his match against Rhodes. This has been customary during Cena's farewell tour.

Given the limited dates he works, Cena has not been able to properly build feuds. Traditionally, the WWE Champion would appear weekly to have promos and matches. However, Cena is still a part-time talent, so he is not there weekly.

His last match was on June 28, 2025, at Night of Champions. Cena renewed his longstanding rivalry with CM Punk. However, this time, the roles were reversed. Cena was the heel, and Punk was the beloved babyface.

While Punk put up a good fight, Cena came out on top. 2025 Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins came out during the match, seemingly teasing a cash-in, but did not.

Rollins hit a curb stomp on Punk. Cena then tossed Rollins out of the ring and pinned Punk, stealing the victory from the “Visionary.”

Now, he will defend the title against Rhodes, who won the 2025 King of the Ring tournament to earn his upcoming championship opportunity.

It is a rematch of their WrestleMania 41 encounter. Cena cheated to win, thanks to the help of Travis Scott. He won his record-breaking 17th world championship, breaking his tie with Ric Flair for the most recognized reigns in WWE history.

Cena is about halfway through his farewell tour as well. He has less than half of his 36 dates remaining on the farewell tour, so fans will only have a few more months to see him in action.

At the end of the year, Cena will retire from in-ring competition. He announced his farewell tour at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE.