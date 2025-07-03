Not all advice is equal, as current WWE Champion John Cena learned. While he would not give away the person who gave him this advice, Cena had some choice words for them.

While doing an interview with his Heads of State co-star Idris Elba with Complex, Cena revealed the “worst advice” he got. He was not happy about it, as it recommended that he drop professional wrestling.

“I'm not gonna give away who gave it to me, [but they said,] ‘You've got to drop this wrestling thing if you want to be accepted,'” Cena revealed before responding, “F**k that!”

Luckily, Cena did not listen to whoever said that. He has been able to balance wrestling and acting. Currently, he is promoting Heads of State while balancing his other movie roles and WWE schedule.

WWE Superstar John Cena's farewell tour

Cena is in the midst of his final run in WWE. He has a little less than half his planned 36 dates left to work before he calls it a career.

He is coming off a successful title defense against his longtime rival, CM Punk. They faced at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28, 2025.

The win was not clean — Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins (and his bodyguards Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed) interfered.

Cena won his record-setting 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41. He beat Cody Rhodes with the help of Travis Scott to break his tie with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns in WWE history.

Since then, he has successfully defended the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, R-Truth, and Punk. Cena is likely going to defend it at SummerSlam against the 2025 King of the Ring winner, Rhodes.

At Money in the Bank in July 2024, Cena made a surprise appearance. That is where he announced his farewell tour. The aforementioned farewell tour started during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

In the months since, Cena has competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. He has also competed at WrestleMania, Backlash, and Saturday Night's Main Event.

Once he retires, Cena will fully become an actor. He has been acting in high-profile projects for years, but he will no longer have wrestling commitments once 2025 ends.

More WWE News
Heads of State star Idris Elba, who named his co-star John Cena to his WWE Mount Rushmore.
Idris Elba reveals John Cena-led WWE Mount RushmoreAndrew Korpan ·
Silhouette of WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser, who fans are speculating is El Grande Americano since Chad Gable is out with an injury.
Did this WWE star just reveal secret El Grande Americano identity?Andrew Korpan ·
WWE star Roman Reigns, whose hiatus may be due to the birth of a new baby.
Real reason for WWE star Roman Reigns’ hiatus revealedAndrew Korpan ·
WWE star Roman Reigns and silhouette of his biggest rival Cody Rhodes, who may star in the upcoming Street Fighter movie with him.
WWE rumors: Roman Reigns’ biggest rival set to join him in Street Fighter movieAndrew Korpan ·
WWE Superstar Chad Gable, who is recovering after his surgery for his injury and could return soon.
WWE star makes bold return promise after surgery for injuryAndrew Korpan ·
WWE Superstar Jey Uso, who botched Cody Rhodes' birthday celebration, at the Royal Rumble.
WWE star Jey Uso hilariously botches Cody Rhodes’ birthday celebrationAndrew Korpan ·