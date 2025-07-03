Not all advice is equal, as current WWE Champion John Cena learned. While he would not give away the person who gave him this advice, Cena had some choice words for them.

While doing an interview with his Heads of State co-star Idris Elba with Complex, Cena revealed the “worst advice” he got. He was not happy about it, as it recommended that he drop professional wrestling.

“I'm not gonna give away who gave it to me, [but they said,] ‘You've got to drop this wrestling thing if you want to be accepted,'” Cena revealed before responding, “F**k that!”

Luckily, Cena did not listen to whoever said that. He has been able to balance wrestling and acting. Currently, he is promoting Heads of State while balancing his other movie roles and WWE schedule.

WWE Superstar John Cena's farewell tour

Cena is in the midst of his final run in WWE. He has a little less than half his planned 36 dates left to work before he calls it a career.

He is coming off a successful title defense against his longtime rival, CM Punk. They faced at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28, 2025.

The win was not clean — Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins (and his bodyguards Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed) interfered.

Cena won his record-setting 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41. He beat Cody Rhodes with the help of Travis Scott to break his tie with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns in WWE history.

Since then, he has successfully defended the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, R-Truth, and Punk. Cena is likely going to defend it at SummerSlam against the 2025 King of the Ring winner, Rhodes.

At Money in the Bank in July 2024, Cena made a surprise appearance. That is where he announced his farewell tour. The aforementioned farewell tour started during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

In the months since, Cena has competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. He has also competed at WrestleMania, Backlash, and Saturday Night's Main Event.

Once he retires, Cena will fully become an actor. He has been acting in high-profile projects for years, but he will no longer have wrestling commitments once 2025 ends.