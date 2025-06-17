Despite being rivals, Rhea Ripley cares about Liv Morgan, and she sent a message to fans celebrating the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's injury.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out fans who were celebrating Morgan's injury. “PSA. Don't celebrate an injury,” said Ripley. “Disgusting behavior. Don't be like them.”

We wish Morgan a speedy recovery from her latest injury. The extent of it is unclear, but it is reportedly “100% a legitimate injury,” according to PWInsider. Hopefully, Morgan will return to the ring sooner rather than later.

Liv Morgan's latest WWE injury

During the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Morgan took on Kairi Sane in a singles match. In the opening moments, Sane avoided a kick by Morgan, throwing her to the ground.

Morgan landed awkwardly on her right arm. The slow-motion replays show her facial expression after falling, and she appeared hurt. She was writhing in pain before sliding out of the ring.

She was unable to finish the match. So, Sane was declared the winner. It is unclear whether or not they will resume their feud upon Morgan's return.

Article Continues Below

Hopefully, Morgan will have a speedy recovery. She returned from a different shoulder injury in 2023 that kept her on the shelf for roughly six months. Upon her return, Morgan has been on a tear.

She won the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024. Morgan would hold it for 226 days before losing it to Ripley.

Currently, Morgan is in her record-setting fourth reign as Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez. They lost the titles to Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 before regaining them one night later.

Now, their fourth reign is put in danger of being ended if Morgan has to relinquish the title. Again, we will have to wait and see what the prognosis is.

Morgan is already a two-time Women's World Champion in her career. She has also won the Money in the Bank ladder match once in her career (in 2022). Morgan also became the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion in 2024 after beating Nia Jax at the namesake event.