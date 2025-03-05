During her latest match on WWE NXT, Cora Jade seemingly suffered an injury while facing Jordynne Grace.

The referee had to stop the match between Jade and Grace. Initially, it appeared to be a knee injury, as Jade slipped off the ring ropes. However, Jade cleared up the incident on X, formerly Twitter, after the show.

“Got rocked for a sec[,] but my knees are all good (decent [skull emoji),” her post began. “Thanks for the concern.”

Fightful Select also reported on the injury after it happened. They report that sources said it was a head injury, not a knee injury. That would make sense, given Jade's clarification. She got “rocked,” but her knees were unaffected.

The moment was scary, as the NXT star sat in the corner while being checked by WWE officials. The announcers speculated about what caused it in the moment.

“I don't know that I can chalk that up solely to nerves,” NXT announcer Corey Graves said. “You notice the brace on her left knee, and oftentimes, an athlete overcompensates with the opposite knee. I'm just hoping it's not something as severe as that.”

How serious is WWE NXT star Cora Jade's injury?

Luckily, Jade does not seem like she will miss much time following the injury scare. It is possible that she got the wind knocked out of her, and she is okay now.

Previously, Jade has had some bad injury luck. In January 2024, she tore her ACL during an untelevised NXT house show. That injury kept her out of action for nearly nine months.

She returned to WWE NXT during the brand's premiere on The CW on October 1. Jade assisted Roxanne Perez in retaining the NXT Women's Championship against Giulia.

Later that month, Jade and Perez teamed up to face Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer in a tag team match at Halloween Havoc. They did not win, unfortunately.

Since then, Jade and Perez have ended their friendship. They faced in a fatal four-way match for the NXT Women's Championship. Giulia and Bayley also were in the match, with the former winning her first NXT Women's Championship.

Before ending their friendship, Jade and Perez were a successful tag team. They won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship from Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).

However, their title reign did not last long. Jade declared her desire to become a singles star, and she threw her half of the Women's Tag Team Championship in the trash, leaving Perez as the sole Tag Team Champion.

She has competed for other championships as well. Jade has received several shots at the NXT Women's Championship, though she has not won it yet. She also had an opportunity to win the NXT North American Championship.

Early in her career, Jade appeared in other wrestling promotions, such as Rise Wrestling, Impact, and AEW. She eventually signed with WWE in 2021, making her in-ring debut on the January 22, 2021, edition of 205 Live.