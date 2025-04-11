Apparently, the recent promo between WWE's Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton went very off-script, as the original plan has since leaked.

WrestleVotes (YouTube subscription required) reported the original rundown of the segment. EliteRockerz on X, formerly Twitter, summarized the report.

Flair was supposed to mention the comparisons to Stratton. The “Queen” of WWE would find it insulting, claiming to reclaim her throne at WrestleMania 41.

🚨| Per WrestleVotes, This is how the original Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton segment on last SmackDown was supposed to go. THEY WENT COMPLETELY OFF SCRIPT 😭 pic.twitter.com/c0ix7wqXhJ — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stratton would fire back, though. She was supposed to call in Flair's lack of action over the last couple of years, saying, “You call yourself a queen, but you don't have a kingdom.”

The “Queen” would then point out Stratton's Money in the Bank win, saying it provided a “ski lift” to the top of the women's division. Stratton would conclude the promo by saying, “Congrats on climbing back up…but falling 13 times doesn't sound like a real champion. And at WrestleMania, you're falling again,” referring to her 13 main roster world championship reigns.

WWE's infamous promo between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton

On the April 4, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE's top women's stars, Flair and Stratton, had a face-to-face promo before their WrestleMania 41 match.

It did not go according to plan. Flair went off-script first, getting personal with her jabs. She even made fun of Stratton's high-pitched voice.

Eventually, Stratton reached her breaking point. She fought back against Flair, bringing up her recent divorce from Andrade. “When it's all said and done, you're going to be just like you are outside of the ring…alone,” Stratton said. “What is that record like? 0-3?”

Flair was clearly flustered by the comments. She replied, “Hey Tiffany, is that why Kaiser is in my DMs?” referring to Stratton's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser.

Shortly after the show, Kaiser responded to Flair's claim. He posted a video of Shawn Michaels saying, “Please, do not flatter yourself.”

Since the promo, Stratton has talked publicly about it. She seemingly felt that she needed to stand up to Flair, an experienced WWE veteran.

“I think being so new into this business, being so new as champion, I don't think she really expected me to stand up to her. And I don't think she was expecting me to almost clap back,” Stratton explained. “All I have to say is, it's live TV, stakes are high, we're going into WrestleMania. I have the title, [and] I want to keep the title, and I'm gonna pull out every stop that I can.

“People want to see our match, and I think that we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. And now, I'm ready to put on the best women's match ever, and I'm ready to go to war,” she continued.