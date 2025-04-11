In the wake of their controversial promo, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair wanted to “apologize” after her promo with Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton caught her off guard.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to the moment. The post began as if it were a sincere apology, with Flair saying she was “blindsided by my personal trauma on live television.”

“After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I'd like to take this opportunity to clear the air,” Flair began. “I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize,”

Flair is referring to the comments made by Stratton about her divorce, which recently came to light. Stratton roasted Flair, saying, “When it's all said and done, you're going to be just like you are outside of the ring…alone. What is that record like? 0-3?”

Flair, clearly flustered, tried to respond. She asked, “Hey Tiffany, is that why Kaiser is in my DMs?” as Stratton walked backstage. Kaiser later responded with a video clip of Shawn Michaels saying, “Please, do not flatter yourself.”

As a heel, Flair is trying to garner heat with her post. Attacking the Chicago crowd, which booed her relentlessly during the promo, is one way to do it.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's WWE WrestleMania 41 feud

Flair and Stratton are a little over a week out from their WrestleMania 41 matchup. They have not faced each other before, and fans are anxious to see the bout.

Stratton is in her first reign as Women's Champion. In January 2025, Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax, who she previously had an alliance with.

The feud has since turned personal, with Flair and Stratton taking cheap shots at each other. They will be able to settle their beef during WrestleMania 41 weekend (April 19-20, 2025).

Their matchup was set up by Flair winning the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. She returned to the ring after over a year away. In 2023, she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Upon her return, she did not miss a step. She won the battle royal, earning her a championship match at WrestleMania 41. She ultimately chose to face Stratton, the reigning Women's Champion. At the time, Rhea Ripley was her other option as the Women's World Champion. Now, Iyo Sky holds the title and will defend it against Bianca Belair and Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

Previously, Flair and Ripley had a match at WrestleMania 39. They had one of the best bouts of the night, and Ripley walked out as SmackDown Women's Champion.