After his controversy at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, WWE commentator Pat McAfee has been receiving messages from someone that include death threats.

He took to his Instagram Stories to share the messages he had received from the person. The person began by saying, “You're f**king pathetic,” and had other messages calling him various names.

McAfee wrote over the screenshot, saying, “Good morning[,] beautiful people… Standard Wednesday over here….just some random wishing death upon me & my daughter… Hope you all have a great day.”

In the other messages, the person also said, “Any time, anywhere, p**sy,” indicating that they would be up for a physical confrontation. They also replied to his post with his daughter, saying, I hope that little brat f**king dies,” before calling him the F-slur.

Another message was also shown in the screenshot. However, it was cut off by Instagram asking if McAfee wanted to accept the message request. It began by saying, “If you want to s**t on free speech[,] you be ready to die[,] you pathetic—” before it is cut off.

It is unclear why the person began attacking McAfee via Instagram direct messages. Perhaps it was triggered by his recent controversy when WWE Elimination Chamber visited Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Pat McAfee's controversy at WWE Elimination Chamber

At the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, which took place in Canada, the crowd booed the National Anthem. This did not sit well with McAfee, who called it a “terrible country” following the moment.

He called them out while the show was being introduced by Michael Cole. McAfee was one of the three commentators for the night alongside Cole and Wade Barrett.

Following the event, McAfee publicly apologized days later on The Pat McAfee Show. He said he was showing his “passion” for his country, just as the Canadians were. Clearly, it did not sit well with McAfee, but he still apologized. Some Canadians have pointed to US politics as to why they booed it.

“Anytime I've ever heard someone boo our National Anthem, my natural reaction is, Let's fight,” he explained.

It does not appear WWE is taking any disciplinary measures with McAfee. He was present for the March 3, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix following Elimination Chamber.

He has been one of WWE's top commentators since joining the company full-time in 2021. While he leaves for the football season every year, he is top act whenever he is around. Currently, he is the color commentator for WWE RAW on Netflix and is paired with Michael Cole.