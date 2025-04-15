Ever since he came back from his 18-month hiatus in 2023, WWE has seen Randy Orton do some of the best work of his career, and he may be around for the long haul if his next contract desires are any indicator.

Speaking to Complex, Orton, 45, recently signed a five-year contract extension with WWE. However, he wants to continue wrestling until “at least” 50 years old. After that, he wants to sign another five-year contract, continuing his wrestling career into his 50s.

“I'd love to sign another five-year contract after that,” Orton revealed. “I know realistically there's gonna be a day when I gotta stop. But it's like, I don't even think about that because I'm having so much f**king fun right now.

“Knowing that it was all taken away from me, or almost was all taken away from me. Just knowing that I can't do it forever, it's just every second I'm around the guys in the locker room, that camaraderie, there's nothing like it. Every second I'm in the ring feeling the energy from those fans, there's nothing like it. And knowing that there's a cap on that, it just makes it easier to make sure that I'm just always enjoying this,” he continued.

So, fans should continue to take it in while Orton is wrestling. It does not sound like he is going to hang it up soon, but things can change at any time.

His last major injury kept him out for an extended period of time. He injured his back and went on a hiatus after his May 20, 2022, match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Orton returned at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. He has continued to be a full-time wrestler since his return, immediately feuding with Kevin Owens and Logan Paul going into WrestleMania 40.

Over the next couple of months, Orton and Owens would begin teaming. They feuded with the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, during the early days of Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign.

He also competed in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Orton beat AJ Styles, Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga to advance to the finals against Gunther.

At King and Queen of the Ring, Orton lost to Gunther in controversial fashion. The win earned Gunther the King of the Ring crown and a championship match at SummerSlam in August for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at SummerSlam. Orton challenged him to a match at Bash in Berlin.

Randy Orton was set up for a feud with Owens going into WWE WrestleMania 41. Owens took Orton out for several months by hitting a package piledriver in November 2024. Orton returned from injury at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE in March, saving Sami Zayn from a post-match attack.