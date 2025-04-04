According to a new report, Kevin Owens may have suffered an injury, and that could put his WWE WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton in “jeopardy.”

Per PW Nexus, Owens is dealing with an “undisclosed injury” and does not have a timetable for his return. With only 15 days left before WrestleMania 41, his match with Orton could end up being shelved.

It is unclear if the report is true or not. Owens has not competed in a match since Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025, so there could be some credence to the rumor.

If Owens misses WrestleMania 41, WWE is reportedly weighing other options for Orton. They have been setting up a clash between Owens and Orton for months, so there is no clear pivot.

Hopefully, the report is wrong and Owens does come back in time for WrestleMania 41. His feud with Orton is on fire, and WWE needs to capitalize while the iron is hot.

The injury is coming at an unfortunate time for Owens. Granted, he has had several violent matches over the last few months, so he probably does need to rest his body.

How does Kevin Owens' injury affect his match with Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41?

The feud between Owens and Orton has been brewing for months. They spent most of 2024 teaming up to take down the new Bloodline, assisting Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in thwarting their presence.

However, they started the year by facing at WrestleMania 40. Owens and Orton were in a triple threat match against Logan Paul for the United States Championship at that year's event.

They then teamed up to face Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at Backlash France in May. Owens and Orton lost, and they would again lose to the new Bloodline despite Rhodes' help at Money in the Bank.

Eventually, Owens turned heel during his rivalry with Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He injured Orton in November 2024 after delivering a package piledriver, an outlawed move in WWE.

Orton would go on the shelf for nearly four months. He came back after Owens' match against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, setting them up for a WrestleMania 41 clash.

Now, that match could be delayed. WWE will eventually pay it off — they keep teasing Orton bringing back his signature punt kick — but it may happen after WrestleMania 41.