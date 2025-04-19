When fans watched in horror as Rey Mysterio suffered an apparent knee injury during his trios match on SmackDown, having to be effectively carried to the back after the WWE Superstar struggled to put any weight on his leg, it called his match at WrestleMania 41 into question.

How, fans wondered, would the WWE Hall of Famer be able to experience such an incredible about-face, going from seemingly suffering a major injury to returning to the ring in less than 24 hours? Well, as it turns out, he wouldn't, as the master of the 619 has not been medically cleared for the show and will be out of action as a result.

Fortunately, WWE didn't want to drop his match with El Grande Americano on the card, so, during the pre-show, Mysterio addressed the situation head-on, letting it be known that the promotion had settled on a replacement for his match that will more than adequately represent Lucha Libre at the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

“It's unfortunate that I'm not medically cleared to compete tonight,” Mysterio declared. “As of right now, I don't have the clearance to be able to compete, but there is a replacement, and that is a good thing because Lucha is still going to be put on the map tonight. And that replacement: Rey Fenix.”

Wow, talk about a whirlwind of a run for Fenix, who went from being on the shelf for AEW until his contract expired to wrestling an admittedly midcard match at his first-ever WrestleMania, one day before his brother makes his debut in a four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship. Factor in the announcement that TKO has purchased AAA to become their representative in Mexico, and it's hard to argue that Lucha Libre has had a better weekend in WWE history, with the potential for even more fireworks if either Lucha Brother comes out with a win.