Fans were shocked by the injury suffered by WWE's Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025. His reaction to the injury went viral on social media.

The WWE fan who is known for sitting in the front row of events in a green shirt posted a video from his seat of Rollins leaving the ring. Rollins can be heard yelling, “F**k,” twice as he heads backstage.

Seth Rollins was helped to the back after the match #SNME pic.twitter.com/rM54UUhs0k — Superfan Smilez (@SuperfanSmilez) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

His frustration is understandable. The injury seemingly led to an awkward ending to his match against LA Knight, who won with a BFT.

How serious is WWE star Seth Rollins' injury?

We will have to wait and see the severity of Rollins' injury. More than likely, WWE fans will have more information after the July 14, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

If it is a serious injury, it could not have come at a worse time. Rollins is currently holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. He is also the top heel on RAW, leading a faction with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

Rollins was likely heading towards a marquee match at the first-ever SummerSlam PLE. He could have had bouts against the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, or even Gunther.

Now, we will have to see if he is even present for the event. Hopefully, it is not a serious injury, and he is able to return to the ring soon. According to a report, Rollins was backstage at Evolution, likely to support his wife Becky Lynch, on crutches and a knee brace, the night after his injury occurred.

Rollins has had a stellar year so far in 2025. He won a triple threat match in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 41 against Reigns and Punk. That is where Heyman betrayed his former friends, joining forces with Rollins.