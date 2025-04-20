When Paul Heyman double-crossed CM Punk and then double-double-crossed Roman Reigns to ultimately secure Seth Rollins a win at the end of WrestleMania 41, it got fans talking.

Say what you will about the first six matches of the show, with fans mixed on bouts featuring the likes of Rey Fenix, Tiffany Stratton, and beyond, the main event connected in a way few other matches WWE has run this year could muster, with the bout featuring all sorts of storylines with past, present, and future implications.

As fans, wrestlers, and on-screen media alike attempted to break down what happened, the post-show commentary team of Joe Tessitore, Big E, and Peter Rosenberg broke down the unfortunate reality of the situation: Rollins and Heyman would not be addressing the media, and would instead save their reaction for the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Now granted, is this surprising? No, not really, as WWE has long hyped up that show as a sort of premiere episode for the new season, but goodness, considering Heyman and Rollins are two of the best talkers in all of professional wrestling, this segment has the potential to go down as an all-timer come Monday.

Triple H breaks down the WrestleMania booking process

Asked about delivering an all-time great ending to Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 in a jam-packed post-show presser, Triple H explained his thought process heading into the show, noting that for him, the process of putting together a card of this caliber is more like making an album instead of stringing together a series of banger singles.

“It's impossible to tell anybody the process because there are so many cogs in it. As you begin to put this event together, as the event begins to grow, as it becomes bigger, as it gets closer, every little thing that happens changes some piece of it. So it's like having a giant set of dominos, you set it all up, and if one falls, a lot of them go down, and you begin to have to change things and tweak things around,” Triple H explained via 411 Mania.

“This build was also a lot longer, so it was a different kind of build. I often think of individual matches like individual songs. For anybody who downloads, it's maybe a different thing, but for anybody who grew up with vinyls, or cassette or even a CD era, the individual songs are great, but you saw so many bands talk over the years about the album, the album tells a story. All these songs, each individual match, comes together to make an album. So it's a lot of factors that go into making that album.”

While some may quibble this this philosophy, as it kind of suggests that some matches are used as filler between the “hits,” the final track on WrestleMania 41 Night 1 will undoubtably go down on Triple H's all-time greatest hits, as the process of Rollins and Heyman working together has the potential to be one of the best storylines in WWE history if they play their cards right.