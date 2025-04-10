It does not appear Tiffany Stratton is afraid of Charlotte Flair heading into their clash at WWE WrestleMania 41 after their heated promo on Friday Night SmackDown.

Appearing on the Babyfaces podcast, Stratton addressed their recent promo, which was filled with personal insults. Stratton may have caught Flair off guard when she stood up to WWE's “Queen.” Now, Stratton is focused on defending the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

“I think being so new into this business, being so new as champion, I don't think she really expected me to stand up to her. And I don't think she was expecting me to almost clap back,” Stratton said. “All I have to say is, it's live TV, stakes are high, we're going into WrestleMania. I have the title, [and] I want to keep the title, and I'm gonna pull out every stop that I can.

“People want to see our match, and I think that we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. And now, I'm ready to put on the best women's match ever, and I'm ready to go to war,” Stratton continued.

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's personal WWE promo

On the Friday, April 4, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Stratton and Flair had a face-to-face promo before their WrestleMania 41 match.

During the promo, Stratton made a remark about Flair's personal life. She recently got divorced from Andrade, another WWE Superstar, and Stratton jabbed her for it.

When it's all said and done, you're going to be just like you are outside of the ring…alone. What is that record like? 0-3?” Stratton remarked.

A flustered Flair tried to respond. She brought up Stratton's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, in her response. “Hey Tiffany, is that why Kaiser is in my DMs?” she asked.

Reportedly, the two Superstars went off-script during this promo. WWE edited the heated exchange out of their subsequent uploads of the promo.

Reports have surfaced since it occurred. Stratton allegedly felt she had to stick up for herself after Flair previously “ate her up.” She tried to reassert her dominance as champion, and it may have worked.

There are still two episodes of SmackDown left before WrestleMania 41. We will have to see if Stratton and Flair have another promo before the event takes place.

Their match was set up after Flair returned at the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025. She was coming back from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She won the battle royal and decided to face Stratton at WrestleMania 41.