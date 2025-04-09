When Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a special appearance on The Tonight Show to talk all things WrestleMania 41 with Jimmy Fallon, a variety of different topics came up.

The duo talked Terra Ryzing, Jean-Paul Levesque, and the future of the promotion starting at WrestleMania 41, but the most interesting discussion of the segment was about his relationship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is now a member of the WWE Board of Directors.

Discussing how the two former in-ring rivals turned into behind-the-scenes show runners, Levesque broke it down, noting that he's just as surprised as anyone by how things shook out.

“Yeah. It's really crazy. I remember meeting Dwayne for the first time and just thinking, ‘God, this guy is… just his charisma is off the charts. If they can, if he's at all'…I guess I just met him backstage. ‘If he's at all athletic he's gonna be a huge star' and, not only becomes a huge star as the Rock and WWE, but would go on to be the biggest box office attraction in Hollywood ever.

“What's really cool about it is all these years later, that was like '96, all these years later, he and I are still collaborating on things and working together behind the scenes to make WWE as great as it can be. For him, it's in his blood. His grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, his mother was a promoter. His dad was a wrestler, Rocky Johnson. It's in his blood, it's in his DNA. I make a joke with him all the time when he would do the People's Elbow, which I took every night while he was kicking my a**. He would stand over you, and as he was getting ready to do the run, you would see him break out in goosebumps all over him, Because the energy and the electricity that come from a live crowd in WWE is like nothing else.”

Now responsible for designing some of the biggest storylines in professional wrestling, including the bout between Cody Rhodes and John Cena that is set to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, has The Rock's approach to professional wrestling changed? Well, in Levesque's opinion, the answer is no, as he still feeds off the moment just like everyone else.

“And I say to him all the time, you can't get that in Hollywood, man. No. When he comes out now, he still does a thing where he'll hit his arm and show it to the camera,” Levesque noted. “Because it's covered in goosebumps and that energy, that electricity that our fans bring to what we do and we give back to them. It's just, it's magic. It's nothing else.”