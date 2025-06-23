While he is known as the “King,” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James met WWE's “King of Kings,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque at the 2025 Fanatics Fest.

The two posed for a picture backstage at Fanatics Fest. They were both wearing all-black outfits, with James donning a lavish leather jacket.

It is unclear if the two talked about WWE during their encounter. WWE loves bringing celebrities into their company, and James would make a great wrestler.

Is LeBron James a WWE fan?

Previously, James attended an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2003. At the time, he was in the early days of his rookie season in the NBA. 23 years later, James is still one of the association's biggest stars.

James is coming off a disappointing season with the Lakers. Their season came to an end in five games in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Article Continues Below

As he enters his 23rd season season, James will hope to get back to the promised land with the Lakers. He is a four-time NBA Champion, and he was named Finals MVP all four times.

Who is WWE's”King of Kings”?

Triple H is known as WWE's “King of Kings.” Early in his career, he won the 1997 King of the Ring tournament. Throughout his career, he won 14 world championships, and he also won two Royal Rumbles (in 2002 and 2016).

Additionally, he won the Intercontinental Championship five times. Triple H is also a three-time Tag Team Champion (with Shawn Michaels and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin).

Triple H retired in 2022 due to his health conditions. His final match took place in January 2021 against one of his long-standing rivals, Randy Orton.

In September 2022, Triple H was promoted to Chief Content Officer of WWE. He has continued to serve in the role after WWE's merger with UFC, creating TKO Group Holdings.