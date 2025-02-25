Following their latest interaction on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, the company has released a translation of what Iyo Sky told Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley ahead of their match next week.

During the February 24, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, an interview was conducted with Ripley. She gave her respect to Sky, whom she had never beaten.

“The thing is, it's been nearly five years since Iyo and I have fought each other, and in those five years, I have become the most dominant woman here in the WWE,” Ripley said. “And in those five years, I have beaten absolutely everyone who has stepped to me — Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan — you name them, I have beaten them. So, after next week, you're gonna have to add Iyo Sky's name to that list.”

Sky then approached Ripley. She started by speaking in Japanese, but a translation has surfaced. “Rhea, you are strong. But don't forget that I have also become stronger,” said Sky before she began speaking English. “Next week, I will beat you again, and I will go to WrestleMania as the Women's World Champion!”

The stage was set, and the two faced off as the segment ended. The winner of their match will face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez are getting ready to duke it out on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Will Iyo Sky beat Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Women's World Championship?

While history is on Sky's side to beat Ripley, there are no guarantees. She may have beaten her a half-decade ago, but as Ripley said, she has only become stronger since then.

It will likely be a hotly-contested match between two of WWE's top women stars. In 2023, Ripley had to relinquish the Women's World Championship following her successful title defense against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

She suffered an injury, and she was on the shelf for several months. Ripley did regain the championship during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, defeating Liv Morgan.

Before relinquishing the title, Ripley was bound for a record-breaking reign. She held the title for 380 days, tying her with Bayley for the longest reign in the championship's history.

Her first title defense after regaining the Women's World Championship was against Nia Jax. They faced at the first 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE fans will have to wait and see what happens with Ripley and Sky. Either one could head into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion. There is also a chance that this is not their last encounter, either.