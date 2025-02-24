It should go without saying — do not fan mail directly to the houses of WWE Superstars like Rhea Ripley.

She recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her frustrations. Ripley told fans that it is “100% not ok” to send fan mail to her house, especially hand-delivered.

“[I] shouldn’t have to say this…” her post began. ” Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED!

That is 100% not ok.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like some WWE fans did not understand this boundary. Ripley must have received something from fans at her house before sending the message.

Ripley has a great connection with her fans. She recently responded to a lookalike contest held in Indianapolis, Indiana, the same weekend as the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. There is still a line between fans and Superstars, and the WWE Universe should respect that.

WWE Superstars have had to set boundaries with fans recently. Asuka recently posted about fans expressing their love for her, which caused her to feel “in danger.” She had to contact the authorities as a result of the fans' advances.

Similarly, Liv Morgan flipped off a fan during a recent taping of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix. The fan professed their love for her as she walked backstage. She simply flipped the fan off in response.

Rhea Ripley's career in WWE

Fan mail drama aside, Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's biggest stars. She is currently holding the Women's World Championship and is awaiting her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Ripley will be watching the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE closely. The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will go on to face Ripley at WrestleMania 41. That means she could face Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, or Roxanne Perez.

She will also have to defend the Women's World Championship on RAW against Iyo Sky before WrestleMania 41 as well. The match is set for the March 3, 2025, edition of RAW on Netflix.

Ripley recently regained the Women's World Championship after relinquishing it in 2024. She had to give the title up after WrestleMania 40 due to an injury. She had held the championship for 380 days, tying her with Bayley for the longest reign in the title's history.

Upon her return, Liv Morgan was champion after beating Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship. After several unsuccessful attempts, Ripley regained the gold on the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.