After months of brutal back-and-forth verbal battles, when Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair took the ring in the penultimate match of WrestleMania 41 Night 1, fans had to know they were about to witness a brutal showing between two WWE Superstars who don't like each other one bit.

Taking the ring just as the sun began to set, Stratton and Flair wasted little time in getting down to business, with the duo exchanging stiff shots, hard hits, and more than a few maneuvers that looked like they had a bit more mustard than your typical television match.

The duo went back and forth in the longest match of the show's undercard, but in the end, it wasn't Flair who made history with her 15th World Championship win but instead Stratton, who shocked the world by taking down “The Queen” to keep her crown in Sin City.

And yet, in the end, Stratton didn't get her win without making some sacrifices along the way, as in the lasting image of the match, “Tiffy Time” sat in the ring with a chipped front tooth and a massive welt on her forehead to show for a job well done.

Tiffany Stratton has a welt on her forehead and she's missing a tooth

When Flair won the Royal Rumble, many fans believed this was an easy way to get her win number 15, allowing her to inch closer to her father's all-time record without ruining Stratton's run too much. And yet, as the duo became more and more personal with each passing promo, one has to wonder if someone in the back, be it Paul “Triple H” Levesque or someone else on the booking crew, decided against rewarding Flair for taking so many personal shots at their current champion.

Was a Stratton win over Flair always the plan? Fans will likely find out soon enough, but at the end of WrestleMania Night 1, the Stratton remains the champion, and has a trip to the dentist in her not-too-distant future.