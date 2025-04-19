In the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, it seems like every big-time performer on the card or behind the scenes has been hitting the interview circuit to talk about their matches, their goals, and their hopes for the future.

And yet, throughout the process, one topic has continued to come up, much to the shock of wrestling fans around the world: Donald Trump.

From comments from Triple H and Roman Reigns, to the debates that have followed, fans are talking about WWE in relation to politics much more than their big show of the year, even with huge matches rapidly approaching.

While the idea of wrestlers being political is nothing new, as there have been outright political gimmicks like The Real Americans, Sgt. Slaughter, Hulk Hogan, and beyond, CM Punk believes the promotion isn't outwardly political, as he broke down in a fiery WrestleMania interview with The Ringer before the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

“I don't think the company wants us to be outwardly political. I don't think, and I do feel there is probably different rules for different people. I don't talk about politics with Triple H, Paul Heyman, Roxanne Perez. It's 24/7 wrestling. I think it's pretty obvious what my ‘politics' are. I've never understood Democratic or Republican glazing President. [The] President should just do his job. If you're wearing hats and shirts promoting the President and all that stuff, and we have very much seen recently all these people who have voted against their best interests because they thought this President was just going to do bad stupid s**t to the people they don't like. I can sort of draw a line in the sand and say when Elon Musk is throwing Sieg Heil up and the podium, and I see people make excuses for that, nope. We saw what you did. Don't gaslight me, I'm not as f**king stupid as you are. I know what you did so I know what you are. Now I know where you stand, and this is where I stand,” Punk declared via Fightful.

“It's a strange, ugly world out there. The only thing I can do is be true to myself and implement and be a voice for myself and my family, and my community, and then the world. I don't know what people want from us as entertainers. I'm just supposed to quit my job because somebody on Twitter says WWE is a ‘MAGA company?' Okay. You're on Lord Elon Musk's f**king Twitter saying stupid shit. Shut the f**k up. What have you done? I've done a lot, I just don't broadcast it. I put my money where my mouth is, and the money I make goes to helping impoverished people. I don't need to write my name in on a f**king GoFundMe to make me feel better about the s**tty person I am. I will always move as myself. Sometimes I can crash like water, and sometimes I can be still.”

Goodness, Punk got fired up even if he didn't actually address either performer straight on.

Notable for his championing of progressive causes, Punk will likely continue to be asked about comments Levesque, Reigns, and other members of the WWE Universe who have, for whatever reason, decided to get political around what is supposed to be the biggest show of the year. Will it show up on screen during WrestleMania Night 1 or 2? I mean, probably not, but then again, can anyone really say no definitively?