Despite his best efforts, WWE star Seth Rollins couldn't hype the Chicago Bears up enough to beat the Detroit Lions.

The Visionary was at the Beats game and worked the crowd before the game started. “Let's go Bears!” he kept chanting along with the crowd.

Unfortunately, the Bears did not overcome the Lions as they fell to 4-11 on the season. They are currently in last place in the NFC North.

The Bears' heartbreaking loss to the Lions

On December 22, 2024, the Lions defeated the Bears, 34-17. Lions quarterback Jared Goff had another clean game, throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs also had another good game. He rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries and a score. He also caught four passes for 45 yards.

Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams also had a good game. But it was not enough to beat their division rivals. Williams threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 34 yards on the ground.

However, his fumbles were costly. Williams fumbled the ball twice and lost one of them. The Bears had two total turnovers in the game while the Lions had none.

Seth Rollins' WWE career

Since joining WWE in 2012 as a part of the Shield, Rollins has become one of the company's top stars. He eventually turned on the Shield in 2014, joining the villainous Authority stable.

As a part of the Authority, Rollins won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He would later cash in his championship match at WrestleMania 31 while former Shield stablemate Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

He would hold onto the championship for 220 days. Rollins had to vacate the championship due to injury and was on the shelf for several months.

In the subsequent years, Rollins has won several more world championships. He became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion in 2023, winning a tournament to be crowned the first of the newly-introduced championship.

His title reign lasted over r300 days. During his reign as the top champion on Monday Night RAW, Rollins had successful title defenses against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Finn Bálor, Sami Zayn, Bron Brakker, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

It ended at WrestleMania XL when Rollins lost to McIntyre. He then took an extended hiatus from WWE to recover from injuries. He also main evented the first night of WrestleMania XL, teaming with Cody Rhodes to take on Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Rollins is currently in a feud with CM Punk. WWE fans have been waiting years for the feud to come to fruition. They are set to have their first singles match of the feud when RAW debuts on Netflix on January 6, 2025.