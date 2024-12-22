Caleb Williams has continued to produce despite numerous offensive line injuries. He also got an endorsement from a rival coach. And his latest feat shows how historically bad the Chicago Bears quarterback play has been, according to a post on X by Jacob Infante.

With his fourth 300-yard game, #Bears QB Caleb Williams is now tied for the most games above 300 passing yards in a single season in franchise history. Tied with Cutler in '14, Mitch in '18, Billy Wade in '62 and Brian Hoyer in '16 (lol)”

Williams passed for 334 yards, completing 26 of 40 attempts. He had two touchdown tosses with no interceptions. Also, Williams carried six times for 34 yards.

Bears QB Caleb Williams performs well in loss

And Williams did it without almost zero support from the ground game. Aside from his rushes, the Bears only tried 11 attempts and gained 25 yards.

Williams also avoided a high number of sacks against the Lions, going down only twice for 11 yards. Heading into the game, Williams had been taken down 56 times. Moving to 58 put him third on the all-time list for a rookie quarterback. David Carr still owns the record for the most taken (76) in 2002, followed by Bryce Young's 62 in 2023.

Bears coach Thomas Brown said he wants Williams to improved on avoiding sacks on late downs, and in critical situations in games, according to espn.com.

“One, it's obviously a known passing down,” Brown said. “It changes what you do from a defensive standpoint. It's harder when it comes to not being able to mix it up between run and play-action keeper. They know it's pass. Obviously the D-line can be more active when it comes to that.

“Myself trying to always find solutions and answers, obviously when it comes to depending on (down and distance), there are no quick fixes to trying to get 15, 16 yards at a time. It's kind of a balance of the two of those.”

However, overall, Brown said Williams is improving.

“He’s not playing scared,” Brown said. “He's ripping some footballs into tight windows. I think it's probably even more impressive. It's not like he's sitting back there not taking an opportunity. (He’s) taking chances down the field.

“We always talk about trying to find ways to be aggressive, not reckless. There is a fine line between the two of them. I think his progression when it comes to understanding the offense operation-wise, but also just let it rip, has been positive for us.”