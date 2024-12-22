The Detroit Lions have been on a mission in 2024 and continued their torrid stretch with a lopsided win over the Chicago Bears in Week 16. In the process, the Lions continued to make franchise history.

With their 34-17 victory, Detroit moved to 13-2 on the season. It's the first time in Lions' franchise history that they have won 13 games in a season, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. They'll have an opportunity to elongate their franchise record over the final two weeks of the season.

The Lions were in control of the game from the first whistle to the last. They got out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter on the back of a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run and two field goals. Detroit then opened things up when Jared Goff found Jameson Williams for an explosive 82-yard touchdown grab.

Chicago battled back, scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter. But Goff evened the score by finding Amon-Ra St. Brown for an eight-yard touchdown. His third touchdown pass came in the fourth quarter, 21-yards to tight end Sam LaPorta. The Bears only matched with a field goal before both teams went scoreless in the fourth.

Alongside his three touchdown passes, Goff completed 22-of-32 passes for 226 yards. Gibbs gained 109 yards on the ground with his score as the Lions had 475 yards of total offense. Detroit did allow Chicago to gain 382 yards of offense. But their offensive explosion in the first half was too much for the Bears to overcome.

The Lions will now prepare for a Week 17 battle against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Detroit has been snake bitten by injuries to key players on both sides of the ball. Still, they've proven they still have more than enough talent to win football games.

Their victory over the Bears helped the Lions set a new franchise record. But as the playoffs approach, things will only become more difficult for Detroit as they try to become legendary.