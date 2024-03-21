With the official release of the X-Men '97 intro, fans are eagerly anticipating how the new series will compare to the original X-Men Marvel series. Given that both series feature the same beloved characters, there are bound to be similarities and differences that emerge. From the animation style to the portrayal of characters and storyline, viewers will be on the lookout for any nods to the original series. With fresh interpretations and updates too, of course.
Whether through nostalgia of the '90s or introducing innovative elements, X-Men '97 has the opportunity to both honor the legacy of its predecessor. Or carve out its own unique identity in the Marvel animated universe.
X-Men '97 features familiar characters such as Jubilee, Nightcrawler, Storm, Wolverine, and others who have captured the hearts of fans over the years. Premiering on Disney Plus, the series promises to evoke the nostalgic '90s vibes and 2D charm of the original X-Men: The Animated Series.
Announced in 2021, the show is helmed by Beau DeMayo as the showrunner and head writer. Drawing inspiration from the original comic books and featuring a mix of voice actors from the original series along with new cast members.
X-Men '97 also officially debuted on March 20 with the first two episodes available on the premiere day. Followed by weekly releases for the remaining eight episodes.
X-Men '97 Versus X-Men Marvel Series
The new X-Men series picks up after the events of the 1997 finale of X-Men: The Animated Series. It continues the story of mutants. With Mister Sinister as the primary antagonist for season 1 and a mix of original and new voice actors. Including Cal Dodd as Wolverine and George Buza as Beast.
Contrary to speculation among fans, ‘X-Men '97' has been confirmed by showrunner Beau DeMayo not to be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
DeMayo made this clarification during a recent Q&A session on his Instagram account, stating, “We are our own thing.”
Instead, ‘X-Men '97' will serve as a direct sequel to the beloved 90s animated show, picking up where the original series left off after its fifth season.
Season 1 will continue the story following the death of Charles Xavier and his mission for his students, with Magneto resurfacing as a primary antagonist. While fans have been eagerly anticipating the integration of the X-Men into the MCU following Disney's acquisition of Fox, ‘X-Men '97' will chart its own course, focusing on the rich narrative established in the original animated series.
Despite its separation from the MCU, Disney+ and Marvel Studios have already begun production on Season 2 of ‘X-Men '97.'
Will X-Men '97 Make Nods to X-Men Marvel Series?
The question here now is; will the new X-Men series look back at the OG one? The answer is a definitive yes.
While it may not match the groundbreaking impact of the original, the series honors the legacy of the legendary superhero team while carving out its own space in the ever-expanding superhero landscape.
As the series progresses, it promises to explore familiar arcs while introducing new twists and turns. Ultimately, continuing Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, bridging the past and future of the iconic mutant saga.