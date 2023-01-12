Xbox recently revealed the games coming to Game Pass this January 2023, which include games from the Persona and Monster Hunter franchises. As per usual, some games will also be leaving.

Xbox on their official Twitter account talked about the three games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January 2023. Namely, these three games are Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden. Although this is big news for fans of the franchise, it’s hardly new. Last month, Capcom confirmed that the latest game in the Monster Hunter franchise would be coming to the Xbox Game Pass alongside a release on other consoles. Atlus, on the other hand, announced back in September that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden would be coming to the Xbox Game Pass as well. As for when these games will arrive, players will not have to wait long. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are arriving on January 19, 2023. Monster Hunter Rise, on the other hand, will arrive on January 20, 2023.

The official post also brought up that Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition, Stranded Deep, and Valheim: Mistalands Biome Update is also available on the Xbox Game Pass this January 2023. It is also interesting to note that Microsoft said they were “just getting warmed up”. They also said that this was the Wave 1 of announcements on the post’s URL. It could be that we are getting even more games this month, so stay tuned for that when it comes out.

Of course, if games are arriving on the Game Pass, then games will also be leaving. Last week, we talked about a supposed leak of the games that are leaving the service this month. Although the sources were spot on about the five games that are leaving, Xbox announced that a sixth game was also on the way out. Below is the list of games leaving this month:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Nobody Saves the World

Pupperazzi

The Anacrusis

Windjammers 2

We Happy Few

The website also mentioned that these games will be leaving on January 15, 2023. That gives you less than a week to try these games out for yourself before they leave. Should you want to keep playing the game, however, you can buy them at 20% off. This lets you play the games even after they leave.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming games on the Xbox Game Pass this January 2023, which includes games from the Persona and Monster Hunter series. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.