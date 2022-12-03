Published December 3, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

After an earlier leak, Capcom confirms that Monster Hunter Rise is indeed coming to other consoles, specifically Xbox and Playstation, as well as on Windows and Game Pass.

To start off, let’s talk about the release date. Monster Hunter Rise comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5 on January 20, 2023. This lines up with the information from the earlier leak. This will be followed by its expansion, Sunbreak, in Spring 2023. That’s around March to June, so players won’t need to wait too long.

According to the trailer, and also from the leak, the game will support 4K, 60 FPS on Xbox Series X, Windows, and PlayStation 5. Players can also play the game at 1080P, 120 FPS. The same platforms, with the addition of the Xbox Series S, will also support 3D audio. Capcom did note however that the Xbox One will also support 3D audio after the spring update.

The game is already available for pre-purchase and will give the player various pre-purchase rewards. Specifically, they will receive a Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor, a Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor, and a Novice Talisman. It’s important to note that layered armor is just cosmetic and does not give stats to your Palamute and Palico.

Other than the pre-purchase, players can also order the game’s deluxe edition, which gives even more downloadable content.

Kamurai Hunter layered armor set

Shuriken Collar Palamute layered armor piece

Fish Collar Palico layered armor piece

The 4 Jumps Gesture set

The Samurai Pose set

Kabuki face paint

Izuchi Tail hairstyle

Meanwhile, everyone who plays the game will receive the Armor for Beginning Players free DLC. This includes the “Guild Cross” Armor Set, as well as the Legacy Talisman. Different from the layered armor from above, this armor set actually gives stats to players. This armor set should be good for the first few hours of gameplay, letting new players focus more on learning the game’s mechanics.

That’s all the information we have right now about Monster Hunter Rise’s console ports. If you want to stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.