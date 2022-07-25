XFL announce major updates prior to 2023 league relaunch

The XFL is relaunching its league in the spring of 2023. They will do so under new leadership, and as we learned Sunday night, in a few new cities as well.

The XFL announced during a “town hall” the eight host cities of their teams for this third iteration of the league. Host cities of the new league are St. Louis, Arlington, Orlando, Las Vegas, Washington DC, San Antonio, Houston, and Seattle. The league did not announce team names.

The XFL kept most of its markets from its 2020 relaunch. DC, Houston, Seattle, and St. Louis were a part of the XFL 2.0. The spring league had a team in Dallas last time out, which played their home games in Arlington.

Las Vegas and Orlando were not a part of XFL 2.0, but they did have teams in the first iteration of the league in 2001. The Orlando Rage finished that season with the best regular season record but lost to the San Francisco Demons in the playoffs.

The league also announced which teams their head coaches would be leading in the upcoming season. Also announced were most of the home stadiums:

Arlington: Choctaw Stadium, coach Bob Stoops

Houston: TDECU Stadium, coach Wade Phillips

Orlando: Camping World Stadium, coach Terrell Buckley

Las Vegas: coach Rod Woodson, stadium to be announced

San Antonio: The Alamodome, coach Hines Ward

Seattle: Lumen Field, coach Jim Haslett

St. Louis: The Dome, coach Anthony Becht

Washington D.C.: Audi Field, coach Reggie Barlow

The XFL announced a partnership with the NFL back in February. The two leagues would collaborate on research on several topics, such as mental health programs for players, playing surfaces, and equipment.

The XFL draft will be held in November, and the league wrapped up the last of its player showcases on Sunday night. The league kicks off on February 18th, 2023.