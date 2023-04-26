If you thought the story of the Song Covey family was over, you’d be wrong. Netflix is releasing the spinoff show XO, Kitty which will follow the youngest Song Covey sister, Kitty (played by Anna Cathcart) and her entrance into the dating realm. Reentering her authorial To All The Boys world is Jenny Han, who is the show runner alongside Sascha Rothschild.

Release date

The spinoff premieres May 18th on Netflix.

What’s it about?

Four years after the To All The Boys series left off, we’re introduced to a 16 year old Kitty. She’s still got the same spunk and wit as before, but now she’s got “main character energy.”

The ten episode series opens with Kitty’s move from Portland, Oregon to attend her mother’s alma mater, the Korean Independent School of Seoul, or KISS. If you recall, in the final film of the trilogy, Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend Dae also happens to attend KISS. The self-proclaimed love guru quickly learns that “relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Who’s in it?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anna Cathcart will play the notorious Kitty, and her boyfriend Dae will be played by Minyeong Choi. However, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will not be making an appearance as their love story has already been explored.

Kitty’s classmates are portrayed by Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho the popular boy, Gia Kim as Yuri the queen bee, and Anthony Keyvan as Q, a kind jock. KISS faculty members will be portrayed by Peter Thurnwald, Michael K. Lee and Yunjin Kim.

New trailer

The official XO, Kitty trailer released yesterday, April 25th. The trailer opens with Kitty, pitching the KISS move to her parents. From there, she moves to Seoul, South Korea where she plans to surprise her boyfriend Dae. However, she’s surprised to discover that, to Dae, she’s just a pen-pal and he has a girlfriend already. From there, despite people telling her to move back home, she insists that this is still her journey.

“I want my own adventure,” Kitty says.

See XO, Kitty on May 18th.