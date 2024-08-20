New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently commented on Instagram that he is healthy enough to play, but has to wait until the 10-day injured list time period passes, but manager Aaron Boone said “That might be a little ambitious” during his interview on the Talkin' Yanks podcast on Tuesday.

Aaron Boone did go on to say that it is a good sign that Jazz Chisholm Jr. feels like he could return in the minimum 10 days after being placed on the IL with a UCL injury by the Yankees. In the meantime, players like Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and DJ LeMahieu are getting more playing time for New York.

Chisholm suffered the elbow injury about a week ago against the Chicago White Sox when he slid home to score a run. He left the game that night and went on the IL in the following days. Given that it was a UCL injury, there was some fear initially that Chisholm could miss the rest off the season with Tommy John surgery, but it seems at the moment that he has avoided that, and there is optimism that he could return in the next few weeks.

How will Yankees handle Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s absence and eventual return?

When Chisholm returns to the Yankees, he will likely slot back in as the starting third baseman. He has fared well there since being traded to New York, despite not playing third base before. Chisholm also has exploded offensively as a Yankee, batting .316 with a .361 on-base percentage and a 1.062 OPS seven home runs in 14 games, according to Baseball Reference.

As mentioned before, the Yankees are giving players like Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and DJ LeMahieu playing time based on the matchup. Prior to Chisholm's injury, LeMahieu had been splitting time with Ben Rice at first base, and that will continue to be the case, although LeMahieu will see more time at third base as well.

For the most part though, Cabrera and Peraza will be playing at third base depending on the matchup. If a righty pitcher is starting for the opponent, Cabrera likely will start, and if a lefty is starting, Peraza will likely get the nod. New York has struggled mightily against left-handed pitching this year, so it would be helpful if Peraza can contribute offensively in that role.

The Yankees open up a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday in the Bronx. Lefty Matthew Boyd is on the mount for Cleveland, so Peraza likely will be in the lineup. Hopefully for the Yankees, Chisholm is able to return relatively soon.