Almost every year it seems there is a midseason acquisition who becomes an October hero and helps a team win the World Series. The New York Yankees are hoping that Jazz Chisholm Jr. can still be that guy for them despite his current injury status. Fortunately, the dream remains alive following the latest update.

At this time, Chisholm will not have surgery to repair the left elbow sprain he suffered last week in a game against the Chicago White Sox, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. The 26-year-old third baseman and outfielder, who boasts a .316 batting average, seven home runs, a .702 slugging percentage and 1.062 OPS in 14 games with the Yankees, plans to rehab the injury and aim for a September return.

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich intended to do something similar, however, and is now out for the remainder of the 2024 season. The two players have different injuries of course (Yelich is undergoing back surgery on Friday), but elbow ailments can be difficult to predict. While New York's fall plans should still be intact, winning the division is far more daunting if manager Aaron Boone cannot slot his new sparkplug into the lineup.

The Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are presently tied in the American League East standings with a record of 72-50. Securing home field advantage and avoiding a potentially erratic best-of-three Wild Card series could be crucial. Furthermore, the team definitely wants Chisholm to have some time to reintegrate himself in the offense before the playoffs begin.

A healthy Jazz Chisholm Jr. greatly lengthens Yankees' lineup

The former cover athlete for MLB The Show is brimming with ability and potential but has yet to play more than 124 games in a single season. Injuries and position changes could be a big reason why the 2022 All-Star is not a full-fledged star by now. Though, he certainly was romancing New Yorkers before landing on the IL.

Chisholm has the personality to fit well in the most demanding sports market in the country. He is visibly grateful to wear the pinstripes and compete in an excitement-filled atmosphere on a regular basis. And The Bronx is just as appreciative for his arrival.

Fans know how thin the lineup can become when one hot bat is removed from the equation. Pitchers will take a safe approach when facing superstars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto if they believe there is minimal firepower behind them. That exact dilemma caused the Yankees to plummet earlier in the year and could be their undoing this postseason.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and rookie rookie catcher Austin Wells are adding a vitally needed burst of energy and pop, thereby enabling the ballclub to challenge for the MLB's best record. In New York's ideal scenario, Judge will continue to make history, Soto will keep applying pressure with his unmatched plate discipline and a couple of others will step up when necessary.

That is a workable formula for the Yankees. But it should be much easier to implement if Chisholm is operating at full capacity.