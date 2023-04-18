Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Carlos Rodon’s New York Yankees debut could be pushed back even further. The Yankees’ pitcher is dealing with a back injury that will require tests in addition to the forearm strain that has forced him to start the 2023 MLB season on the injured list.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Carlos Rodon’s back “is barking a little bit.” Boone said that he didn’t think the issue was “anything but a nuisance.” Rodon’s back is enough of a worry that he’s going to undergo tests.

Carlos Rodon’s back is still barking, Boone says. “I don’t think it’s anything but a nuisance.” But he is getting tests on back — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) April 18, 2023

This isn’t the first news of Rodon having issues with his back. A week ago, Boone said that Rodon’s return would be delayed by a few days because the pitcher was experiencing back tightness. Considering the ailment hasn’t gone away and New York is further looking into the issue, it makes sense to wonder if it’ll be a notable injury setback for Rodon.

Rodon threw yesterday as part of his rehab, despite the back injury.

In early March, the Yankees announced that Rodon would enter Opening Day on the IL. It was initially thought that Rodon might be able to make his first regular-season start in April. Now, it’s looking like Rodon probably won’t take an MLB mound until May.

Rodon was the Yankees’ one marquee addition of the offseason. New York gave the left-hander a six-year, $162 million contract. Rodon is the only pitcher in baseball who has been a top-six Cy Young candidate in each of the last two seasons.

Prior to the 2021 season, Rodon’s career was highlighted by injuries. Rodon underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2019.