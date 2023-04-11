Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

The New York Yankees have struggled mightily to stay healthy in the starting pitching department early into the 2023 season, and one of their key injuries suffered a setback as Carlos Rodon is suffering from back tightness.

“Aaron Boone says Carlos Rodon has back tightness which has delayed his plan to return by at least a few days,” wrote the Talkin’ Yanks social media account on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old is slowly making his way back from a mild forearm strain, but it looks like his return will have to wait after the new ailment.

Rodon was set to throw a live batting practice session on Monday, which would have been the first time the left-hander had faced hitters since he was diagnosed with the forearm strain nearly a month ago.

The Yankees have already said that Rodon would be about a month away from a return once he progresses to live batting practice, which would have been around the mid-May mark.

After the back tightness, it’s anyone’s guess when he will throw to live batters and reach the next step in his rehab process.

The former Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants hurler went 14-8 last season with a 2.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, adding 16 quality starts and a nod to the All-Star game. But his New York Yankees debut will have to wait in 2023.

Luis Severino and Frankie Montas also haven’t made their season debuts in 2023, leaving Jhony Brito and Clarke Schmidt to pick up the slack.

Brito has been doing that and more for New York; he’s been electric over his first two major league starts, and became the first Yankees rookie to record a win in his first two games of the season since “El Duque” Orlando Hernandez in 1998, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Still, the Yankees will be hoping this back tightness is nothing too serious for Carlos Rodon, and they can get one of their top offseason additions back on the mound as soon as possible.