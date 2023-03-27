Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

It was recently revealed that Luis Severino would likely open the 2023 season on the injured list. The New York Yankees’ starting rotation is already dealing with a number of injury concerns. Fortunately for the Yankees, the team received a big update on Carlos Rodon with Opening Day coming up. Rodon is reportedly feeling “encouraged” following a recent bullpen, per Yankees’ beat writer Bryan Hoch.

“Carlos Rodón threw 30 pitches in the bullpen today. Very encouraged by how he feels. He’ll remain behind in Tampa as the team goes north,” Hoch wrote on Twitter.

Rodon is dealing with a forearm injury. The Yankees left-hander, who signed with New York during the offseason, is hoping to return sooner rather than later. There was initial concern that the injury would keep Rodon out for a significant period of time. The fact that Rodon threw 30 pitches in his bullpen is a great sign.

The Yankees are set to play two more preseason games before the start of the regular season. New York will play at home on Opening Day in a highly-anticipated matchup against the San Francisco Giants. It will certainly be intriguing to see what kind of reaction Aaron Judge gets from the Giants after being linked to San Francisco in free agency during the offseason.

In the end, Judge re-signed in New York, which was the Yankees’ top priority. The addition of Carlos Rodon was their biggest signing from outside of the organization. Rodon pitched for the Giants in 2022 and he likely would have welcomed the opportunity to face his former team. For now, his focus is on building up for a potential late-April or early-May return.