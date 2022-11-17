Published November 17, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu saw the second half of his 2022 campaign marred by a lingering toe injury, and he may not be out of the woods just yet. According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, LeMahieu is gathering opinions from doctors about whether or not the toe injury will require offseason surgery. Undergoing a procedure to fix the injury has not been ruled out for the veteran, though a final decision has not yet been made.

The Yankees were bitten badly by the injury bug late into the year, losing several key players to injuries during the final stretch of the season. Among those was LeMahieu, who attempted to play through the pain but saw his production fall off a cliff as a result.

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner indicated LeMahieu’s health is a big question for the Yankees going forward.

“Is DJ (LeMahieu) going to be healthy? If there’s still a concern then we have to go out and get another contact hitter… I have to get a feel for all of my people about health and when these guys are going to be back and how they think DJ is going to be and if he’ll need surgery or not,” Steinbrenner said via The Athletic.

DJ LeMahieu featured in just 42 games during the second half of the season, logging a .635 OPS. He had a .286 batting average and .393 OPS in his first 83 games, numbers which slipped down to .240 and .308, respectively, during the second half of the year.

Clearly, his foot was limiting his ability to produce on offense, and with surgery potentially on the table, the Yankees could be in the market for some infield depth during the offseason.