New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German made history in more ways than one with his perfect game against the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night. Not only did German become the 24th pitcher in MLB history to accomplish the feat, but he gave the Yankees the most for any franchise.

Domingo German's perfect game against the Athletics was the fourth ever thrown by a Yankees pitcher. The Chicago White Sox had been tied with New York with three perfect games. German put the Yankees ahead with his stellar performance in Oakland.

German joins Yankees pitchers Don Larsen, David Wells and David Cone as players who have thrown perfect games for MLB's premier franchise. Wells and Cone did so within the span of 14 months, tossing their perfect games in the 1998 and 1999 championship seasons. Larsen probably threw the greatest game in baseball history, considering his perfect outing happened in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.

German doesn't have a resume to match those of the other Yankees who threw perfect games. The 30-year-old might have been one or two bad outings away from being removed from the rotation. German gave up eight earned runs in his previous start, increasing his ERA for the season to 5.10. He has a 4.54 ERA in 2023 after blanketing the A's.

German threw the first perfect game in 11 years. MLB saw a record three perfect games in 2012, including one from Chicago White Sox pitcher Philip Humber. Humber managed to be perfect on April 21, 2012 against the Seattle Mariners during a season in which he posted a ghastly 6.44 ERA.

White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle tossed a perfect game three years earlier. Chicago's first perfect game occurred nearly a century before Buehrle made history. Charlie Robertson was perfect for the White Sox in 1922.